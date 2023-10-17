Headlines

Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

Meet Noida's richest man, built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, his net worth is…

IMD weather report: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Kerala to witness rainfall, thunderstorms on October 17-18

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves proposal to dismiss CWC chairperson for misconduct

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

Meet Noida's richest man, built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, his net worth is…

7 types of apples and their health benefits

Clean Air: 8 air purifying plants for your homes

10 must include green vegetables in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

India's most bankable star today has films worth Rs 1500 crore awaiting release; it's not Prabhas, SRK, Salman, Vijay

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Noida's richest man, built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, his net worth is…

This business tycoon belonging to a small UP town near India-Nepal border has been named as the richest person in Noida.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With two new additions, Uttar Pradesh’s fast growing metropolis Noida now has a total of 10 billionaires. Businessman Dinesh Chandra Agarwal is the richest among them, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Agarwal is the founder and CEO of listed company Indiamart Intermesh, which he founded with his cousin Brijesh Agarwal in 1996. Agarwal’s venture was one of India’s first internet companies. It today has a market cap of over Rs 17,200 crore. Agarwal started the company with a capital of just Rs 40,000.

The business tycoon belongs to a small UP town near India-Nepal border called Nanpara. He was inspired by his grandfather who is a freedom fighter. He earned a BTech degree in Computer Science from the famous Kanpur institution HBTI (Harcourt Butler Technological Institute). He began his career working for CMC, a firm which is now part of Tata Group’s IT services arm TCS. The first turning point came in his life when he joined billionaire Shiv Nadar’s HCL Technologies and got the opportunity to work in the United States. 

Working in the US, Agarwal realised the power of the internet and software. The next big turning point was when the Indian government’s VSNL (Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) brought public internet access to the country in 1995. Agarwal decided to leave his lucrative foreign job and return to India to start an online business. He narrowed in on B2B services, making a platform to sell Indian goods to US customers. 

Agarwal survived testing times, first with the dotcom bust and then a slump in US business due to the 9/11 terrorist attack. However, he built a profitable business which is today the leading marketplace for buyers and suppliers in Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises segment. Agarwal led his company to a successful IPO after raising multiple rounds of funding. He also turned into an angel investor and has backed over 45 companies. In 2022, Noida’s richest person Dinesh Chandra Agarwal’s net worth was pegged at Rs 4,200 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karishma Tanna shares why winning Best Actress at Busan Film Festival for Netflix's Scoop makes her nervous | Exclusive

Explained: How Israel-Palestine conflict can have deep impact on India's petrol, diesel prices

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill dies after brief illness

'Cricketer should...': Wasim Akram sheds light on Pakistan players' lack of fitness testing

Meet IITian-turned-IPS officer who quit Rs 36 lakh salary job, cracked UPSC in fourth attempt, secured AIR 135

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE