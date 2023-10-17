Meet Noida's richest man, built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, his net worth is…

This business tycoon belonging to a small UP town near India-Nepal border has been named as the richest person in Noida.

With two new additions, Uttar Pradesh’s fast growing metropolis Noida now has a total of 10 billionaires. Businessman Dinesh Chandra Agarwal is the richest among them, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Agarwal is the founder and CEO of listed company Indiamart Intermesh, which he founded with his cousin Brijesh Agarwal in 1996. Agarwal’s venture was one of India’s first internet companies. It today has a market cap of over Rs 17,200 crore. Agarwal started the company with a capital of just Rs 40,000.

The business tycoon belongs to a small UP town near India-Nepal border called Nanpara. He was inspired by his grandfather who is a freedom fighter. He earned a BTech degree in Computer Science from the famous Kanpur institution HBTI (Harcourt Butler Technological Institute). He began his career working for CMC, a firm which is now part of Tata Group’s IT services arm TCS. The first turning point came in his life when he joined billionaire Shiv Nadar’s HCL Technologies and got the opportunity to work in the United States.

Working in the US, Agarwal realised the power of the internet and software. The next big turning point was when the Indian government’s VSNL (Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) brought public internet access to the country in 1995. Agarwal decided to leave his lucrative foreign job and return to India to start an online business. He narrowed in on B2B services, making a platform to sell Indian goods to US customers.

Agarwal survived testing times, first with the dotcom bust and then a slump in US business due to the 9/11 terrorist attack. However, he built a profitable business which is today the leading marketplace for buyers and suppliers in Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises segment. Agarwal led his company to a successful IPO after raising multiple rounds of funding. He also turned into an angel investor and has backed over 45 companies. In 2022, Noida’s richest person Dinesh Chandra Agarwal’s net worth was pegged at Rs 4,200 crore.