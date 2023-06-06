Meet N Chandrasekaran, right-hand of Ratan Tata, worked in farms, neighbour of Mukesh Ambani, earns Rs 53 lakh per day

Meet N Chandrasekaran, right-hand of Ratan Tata, worked in farms, neighbour of Mukesh Ambani

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, who took the Tata Group to new heights, is not a successful businessman, but he is also one of the biggest philanthropists in India and it is a known that fact that Tata Group is very close to Ratan Tata’s heart. So when Ratan Tata decided to step down as the leader of Tata Sons he gave the charge to his right-hand man N Chandrasekaran and apppointed him as the Tata Sons chairman.

N Chandrasekaran is now a well-known name in India but not many know that he started his career as an intern with TCS and then became the chairman of Tata Sons.

In business circles, N Chandrasekaran is known as Chandra. He became the chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.

Who is N Chandrasekaran?

N Chandrasekaran was born in 1963 at Mohanur in Tamil Nadu into a family of farmers.

N Chandrasekaran studied in a government school and completed his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from Coimbatore Institute of Technology. N Chandrasekaran completed his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 as an intern and in September 2007, he was named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TCS. In October 2009, N Chandrasekaran became the CEO of TCS when he was just 46.

N Chandrasekaran's salary in 2019 was Rs 65 crore. In 2021-2022, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran got a package of Rs 109 crore. In 2020, N Chandrasekaran bought a duplex flat in Mumbai, which costs Rs 98 crore. The flat is located in the same vicinity as Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family.

N Chandrasekaran prefers to maintain a low profile but in a Netflix documentary 'Working: What We Do All Day' that premiered in May, Tata Sons chairman offered a rare glimpse into his personal life. The documentary is hosted by former US President Barack Obama.

In the documentary, N Chandrasekaran revealed that he was once helping his father with tasks on the farm but he was ‘not enjoying’ the tasks on the farm and decided to quit.