Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him to remain richest man in India

In October last year, Mukesh Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani were inducted into the board of directors.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Edited by

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest conglomerates, boasts a diverse and accomplished Board of Directors. With a diverse mix of industry veterans, thought leaders, and seasoned professionals, the Board of Directors at Reliance Industries provides invaluable guidance and oversight, driving the company's success and shaping its future trajectory.

Let's delve into the profiles of the individuals who guide the company's strategic direction and oversee its operations:

Mukesh  Ambani - Chairman & Managing Director: Leading the helm of RIL is Mukesh Ambani, a visionary business tycoon known for his strategic acumen and innovative leadership. Under his guidance, RIL has witnessed remarkable growth and diversification.

Nita  Ambani - Non Executive Director: Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, brings her expertise in education, sports, and philanthropy to the board. She plays a pivotal role in shaping the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Hital R Meswani - Executive Director: As an Executive Director, Hital Meswani contributes to RIL's operational excellence and long-term growth strategies. His extensive experience in the energy sector adds immense value to the board.

Nikhil R Meswani - Executive Director: Nikhil Meswani, another Executive Director, is instrumental in driving RIL's global expansion and diversification efforts. His strategic insights and leadership have been pivotal in shaping the company's success.

P M S Prasad - Executive Director: With a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry, P M S Prasad plays a crucial role in overseeing RIL's exploration and production activities. His expertise ensures the company's continued success in the energy sector.

Arundhati Bhattacharya - Non Executive Director: A seasoned banking professional, Arundhati Bhattacharya brings valuable insights from her tenure as the Chairperson of the State Bank of India. Her expertise in finance and governance strengthens RIL's board.

K V Kamath - Non Executive Director: K V Kamath, a renowned figure in the banking and financial services sector, lends his strategic counsel to RIL's board. His extensive experience and industry knowledge contribute to the company's growth trajectory.

Adil Zainulbhai - Non Executive Director: Adil Zainulbhai's diverse background in management consulting and corporate governance enriches RIL's board. His insights into emerging market trends and business strategy are invaluable to the company.

K V Chowdary - Non Executive Director: With a distinguished career in public service and governance, K V Chowdary brings a wealth of experience to RIL's board. His expertise in regulatory affairs and compliance enhances the company's governance framework.

Raminder Singh Gujral - Non Executive Director: Raminder Singh Gujral's extensive experience in corporate law and governance strengthens RIL's board. His legal insights and ethical stewardship contribute to the company's long-term sustainability.

Shumeet Banerji - Non Executive Director: Shumeet Banerji's background in management consulting and corporate leadership adds valuable perspective to RIL's board. His strategic guidance and global outlook support the company's growth objectives.

Yasir Othman H Al Rumayyan - Non Executive Director: As the Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Yasir Othman H Al Rumayyan brings international perspective and strategic insights to RIL's board. His expertise in investment management is crucial for the company's global aspirations.

Srikanth Venkatachari - Chief Financial Officer: Srikanth Venkatachari, the Chief Financial Officer of RIL, oversees the company's financial planning and management. His expertise in financial strategy and risk management ensures the company's fiscal health and stability.

Savithri Parekh - Co. Secretary & Compliance Officer: Savithri Parekh plays a critical role in ensuring regulatory compliance and corporate governance at RIL. Her diligence and expertise in legal affairs contribute to the company's reputation for transparency and integrity.

In October last year, Mukesh Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani were inducted into the board of directors.

