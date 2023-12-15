Meet MS Dhoni’s mother-in-law, CEO of Rs 800 crore company, made movies…

Earlier this year, Dhoni Entertainment Limited produced its first movie in the Tamil Film Industry, Let’s Get Married (LGM) directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

MS Dhoni, former Team India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is considered one of the most influential sportspersons in the cricketing world. Even though after retired from international cricket a few years back, he still has a massive business which are worth crores. Interestingly, one of his companies is run by her mother-in-law, Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh is the Chief Executive Officer of MS Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment Limited, a multi-crore business. Not only Dhoni’s mother-in-law but also his spouse Sakshi Dhoni is involved in the business. They are CEOs of the production house which they have been heading since 2020.

Interestingly, this is Sheila’s first venture as a head of the company and under the leadership of her and Saskhi, the business has experienced remarkable growth, establishing a multi-million dollar base and releasing new projects.

Earlier this year, Dhoni Entertainment Limited produced its first movie in the Tamil Film Industry, Let’s Get Married (LGM) directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The movie is a light-hearted family drama which available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video.

As per media reports, Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited under the leadership of the mother-daughter duo has a total net worth of over Rs 800 crore.

Sheila Singh’s husband RK Singh used to work with MS Dhoni’s father Pan Singh Dhoni during the early days of his career at Kanoi Group's 'Binaguri Tea Company. Whereas, Sheila Singh was a homemaker and took care of the house and her children.