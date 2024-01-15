Headlines

Meet man who started a small kiosk at 21 with Rs 30,000; now owns Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 crore monthly

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

If there is one street food which is massively popular across India then it has to be momos. Taping into the extreme love for momos, Sagar Daryani, the founder and CEO of the restaurant chain Wow Momo, has transformed the momo business in India.

In partnership with his classmate Binod Homagai, Daryani founded Wow Momo on August 29, 2008, during the final years of their graduation at St. Xavier's in Kolkata. Starting with a small kiosk in Kolkata, they turned a simple idea into a successful business. Despite initial family opposition, Daryani, at the age of 21, utilized his meagre investment of Rs 30,000, 1 table, and 2 part-time cooks to craft a Rs 2000 crore company.

The unique name - WowMomo was chosen in a bid 'wow' customers with innovative food, highlighting experimentation as their unique selling proposition. Their bestselling innovations include the 'Moburg,' a fusion of momo and burger. The founders actively worked on customer feedback during the initial years.

As its popularity and market soared, WowMomo expanded its presence by diversifying including setting up kiosks in various commercial locations such as tech parks, malls, and hypermarkets across India. Presently, the company owns 250 stores annually, with an aim to boost that number to 350. 

With a whopping valuation of Rs 2130 crore, WowMomo has raised Rs 375 crore, with 52 per cent ownership held by the founders, promoters, and workers. The company's monthly revenue skyrocketed to Rs 40 crore, and in the previous fiscal year, it earned an income of Rs 220 crore. In FY 2023, it aspired for a topline of Rs 450 crore.

According to reports, WowMomo sells 6 lakh momos daily, boasting 800 stores across 26 states, and aspires to open 3000 stores by the end of the next year.

 

