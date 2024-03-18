Twitter
Business

Meet man who sold spices at young age, started business by selling property, now owns Rs 27000 crore company, he is...

This is the story of a man whose journey from humble beginnings to towering success is nothing short of inspiring.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: X/@MPAhammed
In the bustling streets of Kozhikode, Kerala, dreams were sown amidst the aroma of spices. This is the story of MP Ahammed, the visionary man behind Malabar Gold & Diamonds, whose journey from humble beginnings to towering success is nothing short of inspiring.

Born into a family of small-scale entrepreneurs, Ahammed's entrepreneurial spirit began at the age of 20 when he stepped into the spice industry in 1978. Despite facing setbacks, he didn’t give up and soon realised the spice trade wasn't his calling.

Undeterred, Ahammed went on a quest for opportunity, and it was during his market research in Malabar that he struck gold – quite literally. Observing the region's affinity for gold, he imagined a jewellery empire that would cater to the community's needs.

With just Rs 50 lakh and the support of seven relatives, Ahammed established Malabar Gold & Diamonds in 1993. From a 400-square-foot store in Kozhikode, he began his journey, handcrafting jewellery with a team of skilled artisans.

Ahammed's commitment to quality and innovation propelled Malabar's rise. With unique designs and BIS-hallmarked jewellery, the brand gained trust and admiration, attracting customers far and wide. From Tirur to Thelicherry, the brand's footprint expanded, culminating in a grand 4,000-square-foot establishment in Kozhikode in 2015.

But Ahammed's vision extended beyond borders. In 2001, Malabar Gold & Diamonds made its international debut in the Gulf region, marking the beginning of a global conquest. With each store opening, the company's turnover rose, reaching Rs 12,000 crore by 2011, with 103 outlets across 7 countries.

Today, Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands tall as a perfect example of success, a testament to Ahammed's determination and hardwork. His journey reminds us that with passion, anything is possible.

