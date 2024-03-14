Twitter
Meet man who helps Mukesh Ambani earn crores per month, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, VIT, his name is...

Apple is the first brand to cross the $5-billion mark on export from India. The company, in the financial year 2023, exported phones worth Rs 40,000 crore. Apple shifted its focus to India after facing law and order issues in China and that helped smartphone exports reach $10 billion for the first time. India is also exporting the phones to developed European markets like the UK, Italy, Japan, and Germany. Principal credit for Apple's success in India can be given to Ashish Chowdhary, Apple's India head. 

Apple's production in India was only 1 percent in 2020 which has now grown to 5 percent. India is now the second-largest iPhone maker. Reports state that 50 percent of all iPhones could be produced in India by 2027.

Today, we will tell you about the man behind Apple's success in India - Ashish Chowdhary. 

Ashish Chowdhary joined Apple as its India Operations head in 2019 after a successful time at Nokia as its Chief Customer Operations Officer. In 2023, after Hugues Asseman’s retirement, Ashish Chowdhary was promoted to his position as vice president of India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa. He now reports to Mike Fenger, vice president of Worldwide Sales at Apple.

Born in 1965, Ashish Chowdhary hails from Delhi. He completed his graduation from Delhi University in Mathematics and then went on to pursue his master's degree from Emory University. He also studied business administration at Wharton School, Pennsylvania University, US. Ashish Chowdhary is now the head of a Rs 22,87,563 crore company. 

In 2023, Apple also opened new stores in India - Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. As for Apple BKC in Mumbai, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns crores owing to Apple’s partnership with Reliance Jio World Drive Mall. 

As per a deal between Apple and Mukesh Ambani, the rent of the store in Mukesh Ambani's mall will increase by 15% every three years. As of now, Apple is paying Rs 42 lakh as minimum monthly rent. Mukesh Ambani will also receive an additional 2% revenue share contribution for the first three years.

