Meet women who asked for Rs 80 lakh from sharks on Shark tank India but walked away without money due to...

Karibo helps their customer experience live lipstick making and has hosted swatch parties at 500 plus domestic and international events. The lipstick bars are available for corporate events, weddings, kitty parties, bachelorettes, etc.

The new episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 witnessed a pitch by a customised lipstick brand Karibo Cosmetics, however, the brand failed to seal a deal with the sharks. The founders of Karibo cosmetics Bhakti Bhanushali and Jasmine Shah, hailing from Mumbai, launched their business in October 2020.

The USP of the brand is that it offers to make your choice of lipstick from scratch and choose the shade, texture, and essence, among other things, as per preference. They provide refillable packaging, dermatologist-approved, child-friendly, cruelty-free, and vegan products.

Karibo helps their customer experience live lipstick making and has hosted swatch parties at 500 plus domestic and international events. The lipstick bars are available for corporate events, weddings, kitty parties, bachelorettes, etc.

During the pitch, Jasmine said, "Nowadays, we might get a perfect life partner, but we don't get a perfect shade of makeup." To which Bhakti replied, "That's the reason we want to make Karibo a brand that helps everyone customise all their beauty products including lipsticks and blush and get the shade they want."

Both Bhakti Bhanushali and Jasmine Shah asked for Rs 80 lakh for 5 percent equity. When Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, asked, "How did you get this idea?"

Jasmine replied saying, "We used to work together in a media agency. We had to link an influencer with a cosmetic brand and we conducted a brainstorming session. The basic idea of the brainstorming session was that we were giving them a unique identity."

"While discussing, we had a thought that we present everything as a unique identity but we compel customers to pick shades from a rack. So why not just let them create their own product so they have the freedom to make their own product," she shared.

Jasmine also said, "Actually, we started the company at just 21 years of age. So we are still in the process of channelising the company.”

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, said, "You haven't started your work like a proper company yet. You took payment in cash and settled it in cash. You'll now start incorporating and documenting your company."

Vineeta added, "First, you must incorporate your company. If somebody audits your books now, they won't get much information. Right? You might have paid some bills in cash."

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt commented, "I feel you two are sweet and passionate. Hire a business head. I'm out today because I don't see your business going in the right direction. I think you are doing it out of passion, which is also not wrong. I wish you to stay happy and enjoy your work."

After comments from the sharks about their business and the loopholes in them, Bhakti Bhanushali and Jasmine Shah failed to secure a deal on the business reality show.