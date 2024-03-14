Meet women who asked for Rs 80 lakh from sharks on Shark tank India but walked away without money due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose in viral video, Farah Khan says, 'if this was the last thing...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet women who asked for Rs 80 lakh from sharks on Shark tank India but walked away without money due to...

Karibo helps their customer experience live lipstick making and has hosted swatch parties at 500 plus domestic and international events. The lipstick bars are available for corporate events, weddings, kitty parties, bachelorettes, etc.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 09:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The new episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 witnessed a pitch by a customised lipstick brand Karibo Cosmetics, however, the brand failed to seal a deal with the sharks. The founders of Karibo cosmetics Bhakti Bhanushali and Jasmine Shah, hailing from Mumbai, launched their business in October 2020. 

The USP of the brand is that it offers to make your choice of lipstick from scratch and choose the shade, texture, and essence, among other things, as per preference. They provide refillable packaging, dermatologist-approved, child-friendly, cruelty-free, and vegan products.

Karibo helps their customer experience live lipstick making and has hosted swatch parties at 500 plus domestic and international events. The lipstick bars are available for corporate events, weddings, kitty parties, bachelorettes, etc.

During the pitch, Jasmine said, "Nowadays, we might get a perfect life partner, but we don't get a perfect shade of makeup." To which Bhakti replied, "That's the reason we want to make Karibo a brand that helps everyone customise all their beauty products including lipsticks and blush and get the shade they want."

Both Bhakti Bhanushali and Jasmine Shah asked for Rs 80 lakh for 5 percent equity. When Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, asked, "How did you get this idea?"

Jasmine replied saying, "We used to work together in a media agency. We had to link an influencer with a cosmetic brand and we conducted a brainstorming session. The basic idea of the brainstorming session was that we were giving them a unique identity."

"While discussing, we had a thought that we present everything as a unique identity but we compel customers to pick shades from a rack. So why not just let them create their own product so they have the freedom to make their own product," she shared.

Jasmine also said, "Actually, we started the company at just 21 years of age. So we are still in the process of channelising the company.”

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, said, "You haven't started your work like a proper company yet. You took payment in cash and settled it in cash. You'll now start incorporating and documenting your company."

Vineeta added, "First, you must incorporate your company. If somebody audits your books now, they won't get much information. Right? You might have paid some bills in cash."

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt commented, "I feel you two are sweet and passionate. Hire a business head. I'm out today because I don't see your business going in the right direction. I think you are doing it out of passion, which is also not wrong. I wish you to stay happy and enjoy your work."

After comments from the sharks about their business and the loopholes in them, Bhakti Bhanushali and Jasmine Shah failed to secure a deal on the business reality show.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Devil Comet to be nearest to Earth on April 21 after 71 years, has size bigger than world’s tallest mountain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement