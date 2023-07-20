Headlines

Meet India’s richest homeopath with Rs 11400 crore net worth, a Rs 50000 bet led him to…

The profession J Rameshwar Rao chose was that of a homeopathic doctor. Today, he is one of the richest people of Hyderabad city.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Rameshwar Rao trained to be a homeopath. Without any business degree, he today helms a massive business empire and commands a net worth of over Rs 11,400 crore ($1.4 billion). A farmer’s son who began life in a low income family, he entered the billionaire club last year and has further increased his wealth by $400 million since then. While Rao is a celebrated business tycoon today, it all began with a Rs 50,000 bet that paid off. Rao never looked back.

Growing up in a humble environment with not many resources, Hyderabad-based Jupally Rameshwar Rao had to walk kilometres to even get basic education. He never had the platform to dream big despite aspirations to make a mark for himself. The profession he chose was that of a homeopathic doctor.

It was a well-respected profession for a modest man. But reaching heights of wealth creation was not anywhere in the picture. Rao arrived as a young man in Hyderabad from his village in Mahabubnagar district in 1974. Several big turning points and an unforeseen opportunity paved the way for his success story.

It started as a student leader in college days which helped him build a network in an unknown city. Rao eventually settled down in an underdeveloped DilsukhNagar area of Hyderabad. He set up his homeopathy clinic and began practice. But by the 80s, his homeopathy clients with interests in real estate enabled him to grab an opportunity and fill a void.

A Rs 50,000 bet on a single plot of land triggered a spiralling change in Rao’s direction. He received three times the return on his investment in just 3 years. This came with a realisation and Rao left homeopathy practice to move into real estate. In 1981, he started his first company My Home Constructions.

In the next couple of decades, Rao began to rub shoulders with the wealthiest people in the city. From constructing residential societies and commercial buildings, Rao expanded to cement manufacturing. His firm Maha Cement is among the leading firms in South India with over Rs 4,000 crore annual turnover. Rao today runs the massive empire with the help of his four sons and four daughter-in-laws  who are all part of the group in different capacities. 

