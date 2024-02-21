Twitter
Meet genius who founded 10 famous Indian brands, then built Rs 10,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM; his business is…

Belonging to western Odisha, Darshan grew up in Sambalpur after being born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Darshan Patel and his brothers Girish and Devendra founded a company.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 05:37 AM IST

Having an education in business or studying at a prestigious university does not guarantee that you will be a successful entrepreneur. It is your unflinching hard work, patience and dedication that guarantees success in life

One such inspiring story is of Gujarati entrepreneur Darshan Patel, who has created numerous iconic big companies without any formal business education.

Belonging to western Odisha, Darshan grew up in Sambalpur after being born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Darshan Patel and his brothers Girish and Devendra helped found the Paras group. 

Under the company, Darshan launched India's most iconic medicine brands. Moov, Krack, Itchguard, Dermicool, and D'cold are just a few of the names are his brainchild. These brands have not only boasted of successful products but also became a household name. He transformed his family's company into the fastest-growing pharma enterprise in India.

Thereafter, another transformational moment in his journey was the sale of Paras Pharmaceuticals in 2010 for a staggering amount of Rs 3,260 crores. However, he was yet to achieve a lot many things.

Then, Darshan founded another successful company. Currently, he is the founder and Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics. This company is spearheading the Indian deodorant market, known for its iconic brands like Fogg. 

Darshan’s unwavering passion and innovation drove him to launch Fogg under Vini Cosmetics in 2011. In a market saturated with gas-based deodorants, Fogg's unique motto"No Gas, No Wastage; 800 sprays guarantee" won the hearts of consumers. This simplicity and innovation compelled Fogg to soaring success.

The secret behind his staggering success is his deep grasp of the consumer. He believes in being connected to consumers through research and feedback. 

Under Darshan’s guidance, Vini Cosmetics has diversified and extended its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The brand's influence has made its mark at the global level. Now, the valuation of his company is more than Rs 10,000 crore.

 
