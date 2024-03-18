Twitter
Meet ‘Fevicol Man of India’, who lived in basement, once worked as peon, built Rs 145000 crore company, he is…

A truly inspirational tale of a man, dubbed "The Fevicol Man of India," who overcame all obstacles to establish his empire.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:09 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Balvant Parekh
In addition to being a lawyer, a book lover, a peon, and a freedom fighter, Balvant Parekh was a brilliant businessman from post-independence India. The multibillionaire founder of Pidilite Industries, the company that makes Fevicol, has earned the title of "The Fevicol Man of India" since his founding. In Mahuva, Gujarat, Parekh also started a hospital, a college, and two schools.

Balvant Parekh was born in Mahuva, Gujarat during India's fight for independence. He participated in the struggle for freedom before deciding to study law, as his family pressured him to do so. Despite passing the Bar Council Exam and obtaining a law degree, his heart was still in business. Balvant endured many hardships, living in a factory basement with his wife and working as a peon.

After years of hardship, he was given the chance to travel to Germany, where he acquired valuable business knowledge. He and his brother then co-founded Parekh Dyechem Industries in Mumbai, where they created the adhesive known as Fevicol. 

In 1959, Pidilite Industries was founded in India and introduced Fevicol, a popular glue designed for carpenters. The company started as a small shop and eventually became the dominant player in the adhesive market. Currently, Pidilite Industries has a market capitalization of about Rs 145000 crore.

