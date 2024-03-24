Meet billionaire who earned Rs 2700081355000 in a single day, surpassed Jeff Bezos to become world's richest man

French business magnate Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of the world's largest luxury company, LVMH, recently Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth has increased to $32.3 billion, which is approximately Rs 27,00,08,13,55,000. His net worth has reached $230 billion.

In terms of single-day earnings, Bernard Arnault broke Elon Musk's March 9, 2021 record when the latter's net worth had increased by $25 billion. This year, Arnault's net worth has seen a rapid increase of $22.7 billion. However, in terms of earnings, the CEO of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg, tops the list this year. His net worth increased by $52.7 billion.

Arnault is the CEO of the world's largest luxury goods company, LVMH Moët Hennessy. He and his family own a 47.5% stake in this company. This luxury house currently owns more than 70 brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Sephora, and Veuve Clicquot. Bernard owns a 96.5% stake in Christian Dior.

Born on March 5, 1949, Bernard Arnault entered the luxury goods market in 1984. He acquired a textile group that also owned Christian Dior. Four years later, he sold the remaining businesses of this company and bought a controlling stake in LVMH. Last January, he acquired the American jewelry company Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion, which was the group's biggest deal to date.

In 1985, Arnault purchased the French government-owned textile company Boussac. Over the years, he also sold off most of the group's assets except for the fashion segment and focused solely on it. Arnault has topped the list of the richest individuals several times before.

After Arnault and Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks third on the list of the world's richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth is $185 billion. Mark Zuckerberg ranks fourth with $181 billion, and Bill Gates ranks fifth with a net worth of $154 billion. Steve Ballmer ranks sixth on the list with $148 billion, Larry Ellison seventh with $140 billion, Larry Page eighth with $136 billion, Warren Buffett ninth with $136 billion, and Sergey Brin tenth with $130 billion. Mukesh Ambani ranks 11th with $111 billion, and Gautam Adani ranks 15th with $97.1 billion.