Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Alia Bhatt, businesswoman who created Rs 150 crore firm in 1 year, first income was Rs 500

Alia Bhatt relaunched Ed-a-Mamma when she was pregnant. Now the company does really well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Meet Alia Bhatt, businesswoman who created Rs 150 crore firm in 1 year, first income was Rs 500
Alia Bhatt has many cars, including BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, Audi Q7 (File)

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday. Most of you know her as one of the best actors of this era. Apart from her acting exploits, she is a very successful businesswoman. She has a whopping net worth. She is so successful as an entrepreneur that her company's valuation turned out to be Rs 150 crore in just one year.

Bhatt relaunched Ed-a-Mamma when she was pregnant. Within a year, the company is already hitting a Rs 150 crore valuation. The company has achieved 10x growth in 12 months. It is a massive deal. The company sells clothes for children aged 2-14 years. The company has 800 items on its website to choose from. Bhatt's company.

She had said in a statement that she was still learning about running the business. She said she was proud of what the company achieved in just one year. "What started out as a small dream is now on its way to becoming a 150cr business," she had said. She credited her company for the feat.

The company was first launched during the pandemic. Despite the challenges, the company clocked a revenue of Rs 1 crore. Alia was announced as the co-founder last month.

Alia Bhatt is a massive investor. She invested in Nykaa and Phool.co that makes incense sticks and essential oils. She had said that she invests in people and their ideas, not the company.

Alia Bhatt has also invested in Phool.co. She has also invested in NYKAA and StyleCracker. As a child, she used to earn Rs 500 for applying cream on the foot of her father Mahesh Bhat.

Her net worth is said to be Rs 299 crore. According to Forbes, she had earned Rs 39.88 crore in 2017; in 2018, she earned Rs 58.83 crore; in 2019, she earned Rs 59.21 crore. She reportedly takes Rs 20 crore per role.

She reportedly has two houses.

Alia Bhatt has many cars, including BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, Audi Q7 and Range Rover Vogue -- which costs Rs 3 crore.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.