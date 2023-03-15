Meet Alia Bhatt, businesswoman who created Rs 150 crore firm in 1 year, first income was Rs 500

Alia Bhatt has many cars, including BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, Audi Q7 (File)

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday. Most of you know her as one of the best actors of this era. Apart from her acting exploits, she is a very successful businesswoman. She has a whopping net worth. She is so successful as an entrepreneur that her company's valuation turned out to be Rs 150 crore in just one year.

Bhatt relaunched Ed-a-Mamma when she was pregnant. Within a year, the company is already hitting a Rs 150 crore valuation. The company has achieved 10x growth in 12 months. It is a massive deal. The company sells clothes for children aged 2-14 years. The company has 800 items on its website to choose from. Bhatt's company.

She had said in a statement that she was still learning about running the business. She said she was proud of what the company achieved in just one year. "What started out as a small dream is now on its way to becoming a 150cr business," she had said. She credited her company for the feat.

The company was first launched during the pandemic. Despite the challenges, the company clocked a revenue of Rs 1 crore. Alia was announced as the co-founder last month.

Alia Bhatt is a massive investor. She invested in Nykaa and Phool.co that makes incense sticks and essential oils. She had said that she invests in people and their ideas, not the company.

Alia Bhatt has also invested in Phool.co. She has also invested in NYKAA and StyleCracker. As a child, she used to earn Rs 500 for applying cream on the foot of her father Mahesh Bhat.

Her net worth is said to be Rs 299 crore. According to Forbes, she had earned Rs 39.88 crore in 2017; in 2018, she earned Rs 58.83 crore; in 2019, she earned Rs 59.21 crore. She reportedly takes Rs 20 crore per role.

She reportedly has two houses.

Alia Bhatt has many cars, including BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, Audi Q7 and Range Rover Vogue -- which costs Rs 3 crore.