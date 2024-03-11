Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance

Alongside her, Mukesh Ambani's three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, each hold 80,52,021 shares, representing a close to 0.12% stake in the company.

At the heart of the Ambani family's legacy stands Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch who embodies resilience and strength. Holding 1,57,41,322 shares, equivalent to a 0.24% stake in the company, Kokilaben has remained a steadfast pillar of support for her family, led by her late husband, Dhirubhai Ambani, and her son, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Despite maintaining a low profile, Kokilaben's impact transcends business and philanthropy. She symbolizes grace, compassion, and fortitude in Indian society, leaving an indelible mark on generations to come. While her net worth remains undisclosed to the public, estimated reports suggest it to be around Rs 18,000 crore, a testament to the family's immense wealth and expansive business empire.

Recently while speaking to India Today, Anant Ambani opened up about his relationship with his siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani revealed that brother Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to him and sister Isha Ambani is like a divine mother.

"They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," Anant Ambani said while talking to India Today.