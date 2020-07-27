Headlines

Fuel prices today: Here are daily petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata; check details

State-owned oil companies had on Sunday hiked diesel prices by 13 to 15 paise. After this increase, the price of diesel in Delhi had reached a record level. The fuel rates today are stable in all metros, including at the country's capital.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 11:06 AM IST

On Monday, the citizens can heave a sigh of relief when it comes to the rate of petrol and diesel (fuel prices today) in India. The fuel rates today are stable in all metros, including at the country's capital, New Delhi.

State-owned oil companies had on Sunday hiked diesel prices by 13 to 15 paise. After this increase, the price of diesel in Delhi had reached a record level. Let's check today's rates -

Check fuel prices in Mumbai and Delhi

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s website, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi. Diesel has been hiked by 15 paise to Rs 81.94 per litre. Petrol price in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel by 14 paise to Rs 79.97 per litre.

Check fuel prices in Kolkata and Chennai

In Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 82.10 per litre, while diesel has gone up by 13 paise to Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 83.63 per litre, while diesel has been hiked by 13 paise to Rs 78.86 per litre.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Let us inform you that petrol and diesel prices if changed, are done so every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.

