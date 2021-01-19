Fuel prices January 19: Petrol crosses Rs 85 in Delhi, check rates in other metros

Petrol and diesel prices rose again by 22 to 25 paise per litre on Tuesday again after oil marketing companies decided to hike the fuel rates again in wake enlarging under-recovery on sale of the two petroleum products.

In Delhi, petrol price has crossed Rs 85 per litre while diesel has also crossed Rs 75 per litre. Petrol rates in Mumbai have gone up to Rs 92.

This is the second consecutive rise on fuel prices. On Monday, petrol and diesel prices rose by 25 paise per litre each after a three days pause on price revision.

On Tuesday, the price of diesel has increased from 24 to 25 paise, while the price of petrol has also increased from 22 to 25 paise. Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 1.49 so far this month. On January 1, the rate of petrol in Delhi was Rs 83.71 per litre, while today it has been Rs 85.20. Similarly, diesel in Delhi has become expensive by Rs 1.51 so far in January. On January 1, the rate of diesel in Delhi was Rs 73.87 per litre, while today the rate is Rs 75.38 per litre.

Talking about the rest of the metro cities, today the rate of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 91.80, in Kolkata, the price is Rs 86.63 and in Chennai, the petrol is Rs 87.85 per litre.

Petrol prices in 4 metro cities

Delhi: Rs 85.20

Mumbai: Rs 91.80

Kolkata: Rs 86.63

Chennai: Rs 87.85

Similarly, the rate of diesel has been increased to Rs 75.38 in Delhi, Rs 82.13 in Mumbai, Rs 78.97 in Kolkata and 80.67 per litre in Chennai.

Across the country as well pump price of petrol and diesel increased but the quantum of the rise varied from state to state depending on the level of taxation on the two petroleum products.

Auto fuel price rise was on hold till Sunday after petrol and diesel prices had increased on two successive days last week on Wednesday and Thursday taking gasoline to new record high levels in Delhi and several other places in the country. It had risen on two days in the week prior to last week as well.

OMCs ran out of patience on Wednesday last week as global crude prices have risen sharply lately taking benchmark Brent crude price to over $57 a barrel now and rising. The rise is primarily on account of Saudi Arabia`s decision on unilateral production cuts to balance oil prices on pandemic affected demand reduction in an oversupplied market.

Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making a loss on the sale of auto fuels.