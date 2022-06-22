Evtric Rise electric motorcycle launched in India at Rs 1.60 lakh, gets 110 km range

Evtric Motors has launched their first electric motorcycle, Evtric Rise in India priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has started to accept the bookings for the electric bike at an initial amount of Rs 5,000. The motorcycle was launched at Evtric dealer’s meeting in Rajasthan. As per the company, the Evtric Rise has a top speed of 70 km/hour and can run over 110 km on a single charge.

Powered by a 2000 watt BLDC motor paired with a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery, the e-bike gets fully charged within four hours with the accompanying 10amp micro charger which comes with the auto cut feature, the company said.

“We are excited to bring our latest creation RISE, our first 'Make in India' electric bike for the customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from internal combustion engine-powered vehicles to EV” said Manoj Patil, Founder- MD, Evtric Motors.

For those who are unaware, Evtric Motors is part of Pune-based automation firm PAPL that entered the electric vehicle market last year in July with an aim to invest Rs 100 crore in the business in a phased manner.

The company already has three electric scooters in its product portfolio - Axis, Ride, and Mighty. Electric vehicles are being sold through a network of 125 touchpoints across 22 states.

(with inputs from PTI)