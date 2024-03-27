Twitter
Dentalkart: A decade of growth in the Indian dental industry

The company operates through a centralized distribution hub in Gurugram, covering 13000 square feet. This hub distributes dental products to practitioners across India, reaching over 6000 cities and towns.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

Over the past ten years, Vasa Denticity Limited's Dentalkart has played a notable role in the evolution of the Indian dental industry. Established in 2016 by Dr. Vikas Aggarwal and Sandeep Aggarwal, the company has expanded from a small shop to become a prominent player in the online dental marketplace. 

Operational Overview 

Dentalkart functions primarily as an e-commerce platform, facilitating the marketing and distribution of dental products. The company's product portfolio includes consumables, instruments, equipment, and accessories, available through its online portal, Dentalkart. Featuring over 300 domestic and international brands and a product range exceeding 10,000 items, Dentalkart positions itself as a comprehensive source for dental supplies. 

The company operates through a centralized distribution hub in Gurugram, covering 13000 square feet. This hub distributes dental products to practitioners across India, reaching over 6000 cities and towns. 

Financial Performance 

In 2023, Dentalkart achieved a turnover of 123 crores, showcasing its financial stability in the industry. While commendable, this financial milestone reflects Dentalkart's contribution to the dental supply chain without indulging in exaggerated claims. 

Digital Integration 

Dentalkart operates through its website and mobile application, providing a user-friendly interface for dentists to browse and purchase dental supplies. This digital integration aims to streamline the procurement process, focusing on practicality rather than sensationalizing technological advancements.  

Acquisitions and Partnerships 

On September 29, 2023, the company acquired Waldent Innovations Private Limited (WIPL), a key player in the dental technology sector, to enhance its offerings and global presence. 

Subsequently, on September 30, 2023, DentalKart announced a collaborative partnership with Baldus Sedation Systems from Germany. 

Ethical Practices 

The company maintains a portfolio of more than 30 owned brands, sourced from third parties based on specifications. In 2023, Dentalkart was honored with the 'Best Dental Device Company' award and hosted its inaugural dental education event. 

Reflecting on Dentalkart's journey, Dr. Vikas Aggarwal states, "Our growth is a testament to our dedication to simplifying access to quality dental products. We believe in practical solutions and ethical practices, and that has been the cornerstone of Dentalkart's success." 

