‘Crying CEO’ trolled for sharing news of grandmother’s demise on LinkedIn, here’s why

Representational Image

Remember the tale of Braden Wallake, the CEO of the American business HyperSocial? He fired several employees from his company and posted a selfie of himself crying on LinkedIn. A significant portion of the internet referred to it as “crocodile tears.” Now it appears that Wallake has repeated the mistake. According to online users, Wallake posted the sad news of his grandmother’s passing on LinkedIn as a HyperSpace advertisement. Needless to say that he was heavily trolled, again.

Braden Wallake took to LinkedIn to share the sad news of his grandmother's demise. "I got the text from my mom, closed my computer, and headed straight over to her house," he wrote. He also talked about "hustle culture" in his post and how we have to choose between success and having a personal life.

"While driving to my mom's, I was reminded days like today are why I do what I do. Because there’s more to life than working. See, hustle culture has developed us into thinking that we have to choose between success at work OR having a personal life," the CEO further added.