‘Crying CEO’ trolled for sharing news of grandmother’s demise on LinkedIn, here’s why

Braden Wallake took to LinkedIn to share the sad news of his grandmother's demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Representational Image
Remember the tale of Braden Wallake, the CEO of the American business HyperSocial? He fired several employees from his company and posted a selfie of himself crying on LinkedIn. A significant portion of the internet referred to it as “crocodile tears.” Now it appears that Wallake has repeated the mistake. According to online users, Wallake posted the sad news of his grandmother’s passing on LinkedIn as a HyperSpace advertisement. Needless to say that he was heavily trolled, again.
 
Braden Wallake took to LinkedIn to share the sad news of his grandmother's demise. "I got the text from my mom, closed my computer, and headed straight over to her house," he wrote. He also talked about "hustle culture" in his post and how we have to choose between success and having a personal life. 
 
"While driving to my mom's, I was reminded days like today are why I do what I do. Because there’s more to life than working. See, hustle culture has developed us into thinking that we have to choose between success at work OR having a personal life," the CEO further added.
 
However, Wallake began discussing the rationale behind the creation of HyperSocial near the end of the post. "But the reason I started HyperSocial was to help these same people build their business in the background so they can go have fun, spend time with family, do the important things that matter besides work, be next to people that matter," he wrote.
