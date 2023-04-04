Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Apple layoff: iPhone maker plans to layoff corporate retail teams, offers 4 months of severance pay

Apple previously distinguished itself from the other tech players by avoiding layoffs, but it now seems that trend is over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Apple layoff: iPhone maker plans to layoff corporate retail teams, offers 4 months of severance pay
Representational Image

Apple Inc. is reducing a limited number of positions within its corporate retail teams. This is the company's first acknowledged internal job losses since it started a cost-cutting initiative last year, according to people with knowledge of this situation.

It's not yet known how many individuals will be impacted, but according to Bloomberg, the number is "likely very small." According to media sources, the firm is internally marketing the move as a means to enhance operations rather than as a cost-cutting measure.

According to the research, the teams in charge of building and maintaining Apple retail shops and other facilities throughout the world are those who stand to lose the most jobs.

(Also Read: IDBI launches ‘Amrit Mahotsav FD’ scheme of 5 years with interest rate of 6.75% for senior citizens, check all rates)

Even though Apple's layoffs appear to be on a much lesser scale, it seems the corporation can no longer be used as an example of a business that hasn't resorted to employee layoffs.

A deadline of the end of the week has been set for affected employees to submit their applications for open positions at the organization. According to Bloomberg, Apple is offering up to four months of severance pay for individuals who are unable to stay.

The announcement comes amid worries about a probable economic slowdown brought on by rising interest rates, which have already resulted in significant job losses in a number of sectors in recent months. Several big tech companies have laid off more than 10,000 employees at a time.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.