A step-by-step guide to buying property in Dubai: Expert advice from Ambarish Jethwani

Dubai's real estate market has long been a hotspot for international investors seeking lucrative opportunities. With its stunning skyline, luxurious lifestyle, and booming economy, it's no wonder why many are interested in purchasing property in this vibrant city. Dubai's real estate market offers a diverse range of properties, from luxurious apartments with breathtaking views to lavish villas in exclusive neighborhoods. Before diving into the buying process, it's crucial to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. Dubai's real estate market is known for its fast-paced nature. It's essential to keep a close eye on market trends, price fluctuations, and upcoming developments. To help navigate the intricate process of acquiring real estate in Dubai, Ambarish Jethwani, CEO of Billion Bricks Dubai, and Director of AME Tanktainer Services, shared his insights on how you can invest and own a property in Dubai.

Financing Your Investment

One of the first steps in buying property in Dubai is securing your finances. Whether you plan to pay in cash or seek financing, it's essential to have a clear budget and understand the associated costs. Dubai offers various mortgage options, but eligibility criteria can be stringent for foreigners.

Consult with a financial expert to determine the best financing option for your investment. Remember that property prices in Dubai can vary significantly based on location and property type. UAE Banks are assisting and giving Mortgages to international investors depending on the eligibility and their terms and conditions for property purchase in Dubai.

Choosing the Right Property

Dubai offers a wide range of properties to suit various preferences and budgets. Whether you're looking for an apartment in the heart of the city or a serene villa by the beach, thorough research is key.

Consider factors like location, amenities, and the potential for rental income when choosing a property. Engaging a real estate consultancy firm can provide invaluable insights into the market and property options.

Legal Requirements and Documentation

Navigating the legal aspects of buying property in Dubai can be complex, especially for international buyers. It's essential to familiarize yourself with the legal requirements and documentation needed to make a purchase.

Working with a seasoned real estate consultant can streamline the process. They can guide you through paperwork, title deeds, and the necessary permits, ensuring a smooth transaction.

The Buying Process

Once you've identified your desired property, the buying process in Dubai involves:

1. Reservation Agreement: Sign a reservation agreement and pay a booking fee to secure the property.

2. Sale and Purchase Agreement: Sign a formal contract outlining terms and conditions, including payment schedules.

3. Transfer of Ownership: Transfer the property title deed and pay the purchase price, including fees.

4. Handover: Once the property is ready, conduct a final inspection and take possession.

Working closely with a real estate expert ensures all contractual obligations are met, protecting your interests throughout the process.

Who is Ambarish Jethwani?

Ambarish Jethwani comes from a family in Gujarat, India. He's an entrepreneur and serves as the CEO of Billion Bricks Dubai, a real estate consultancy firm in Dubai. Ambarish is also an investor involved in various sectors in Uganda, such as energy, minerals, and logistics. Moreover, he's a philanthropist, actively supporting charitable organizations in both India and the UAE.