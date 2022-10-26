Search icon
Yashoda: Suriya, Varun Dhawan, Dulquer Salmaan unveil trailers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's actioner

Before you assume anything, let us tell you that these stars will unveil the trailer of Yashoda in different languages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu gears up for her first Hindi theatrical release Yashoda on October 27, the biggest stars from across the nation join hands to unveil the trailer. From Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, and Suriya in Tamil, to Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, DulQuer Salman in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi. As far as we know, these stars would release different trailers on their respective social media handles. 

Amidst the huge buzz on the biggest female-led pan-India theatrical film Yashoda, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to hype the expectations as the trailer will be unveiled nationally with some of the biggest names of the Indian entertainment industries. 

After the teaser release and a sneak peek announcing the launch date of the trailer, the anticipation for tomorrow's trailer reveal is at an all-time high. Turning into a national sensation with the blockbuster success of her song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa and earning accolades for her remarkable performance in the much-acclaimed show 'The Family Man',  Samantha is gearing up for her first appearance in Hindi theatres with Yashoda. 

Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of Yashoda, played by Samantha leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds. Playing a gritty Pregnant role in this edge-of-the-set Action Thriller, a glimpse of Samantha's Action stunts as Yashoda stunned everyone earlier.

Releasing in 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda stars popular actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles. Other crew members include Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11, 2022.

