Yami Gautam gets candid about her love story with husband Aditya Dhar, reveals when love bloomed between them

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised fans and industry people after getting married in June this year. The fact that they managed to keep their relationship hidden from the public eye shows how private the couple is. In a recent interview, Yami opened up on her love story with Aditya and how lucky she is to have found him as a life partner.

When asked when did their love story began, Yami told Hindustan Times, “I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship.”

Their marriage surprised many people but Yami is happy that journalists were also left astonished. She said, “I’m so glad the journalists are surprised for the right reasons. I received messages from so many journalists that ‘We just don’t believe that’ and ‘How could you have this?’. I think we were very lucky. I’ll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals. We’re not someone who likes to go out for outings and all those things.”

Some of the couple’s close friends did know about their relationship, however, Yami wasn’t to keep that as a secret. “Now, I don’t think it’s right on my part to reveal that. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for certain friends, very few of our common friends, who respected our privacy. It meant a lot to us. It’s always nice to share this with people and the media, but when you both are comfortable. There shouldn’t be any kind of pressure or any kind of precedent for anyone that ‘Oh, that is how so and so carries themselves. So that’s how it has to be’. You’ve to decide for yourself, what works for you and what makes you happy. And this is what makes us happy,” she said.

Yami Gautam shared that she is lucky to have found another family in Aditya’s parents and his family and was not at all stressed before the wedding as she ‘was very sure of what we were doing’.

When asked at what point did Yami know that she wants to spend the rest of life with Aditya, she said, “You just know it in your gut. It’s not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to. You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is.”

Smitten by Aditya, Yami further said, “It’s so nice to share your life with someone who you feel is someone you love, a friend, and partner. We enjoy doing simple things together and also enjoy not doing anything around each other. Even if he’s doing his work and I’m doing mine, the fact that I know he’s there feels so amazing.”

Yami and Aditya got married on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The dreamy wedding was a private and simple affair with the presence of the couple’s families.