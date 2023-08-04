When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Headlines

Bollywood

There was a time when celebrities used to convey their thoughts without any filter, and their interviews would be a delight to watch and read. Back in the 90s Aamir Khan openly called one of the top films of Govinda as 'crude and vulgar'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

The 90s belong to Shah Rukh Khan's evergreen romantic flicks and Govinda's rib-tickling superhit comedies. The actor-director duo of Govinda-David Dhawan was a sure-shot bet at the box office. Their moves were termed hits even before it released in cinemas. In 1993, Govinda and David Dhawan struck gold at the box office, by coming up with comedy-drama Aankhen. 

Govinda, Chunky Pandey-starrer Aankhen was a grand success at the box office, and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. The audience loved the film, but Aamir Khan rejected it. Interestingly in the same year, Aamir had his clean-comedy, family entertainer, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and it was also a successful film, but Aankhen broke records, and Aamir had a polarising view about the film. In one of the old interviews, Aamir openly shared his views on Aankhen and called it a crude, vulgar and utt-pattang film. 

In the conversation, Aamir expressed his thoughts about giving clean family entertainers and disowning films that have sexist jokes and double-meaning content. When the interviewer asked to share his views about Aankhen- which was the top film of the year, Aamir said, "David is a close friend of mine. But personally, I didn't like the film, and David might know. I don't know how it became such a huge hit. For me, the film was too crude, and some of the scenes were too vulgar. Thus, I didn't like it, but the audience did." 

Decoding the success of Aankhen further, Aamir said that on that year, people had gone through disturbing events, and they wanted a diversion from the suffering. Thus, Aankhen worked so well."The audience's psyche also plays an important role in the success of the film. At that time, (In1993) the country suffered riots and there were bomb blasts in Bombay. So when an 'utt-pattang' film was released, audiences freaked on and loved it. Well, that's my observation, I could be wrong." On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The actor has taken a long break from acting. 

