'Waah, not bad': Rahul Dravid lauds himself for using Urdu word during presser ahead of IND vs IRE match - Watch

Rahul Dravid's eloquence was evident during the customary press conference prior to India's T20 World Cup match against Ireland. The team, under the guidance of Dravid and led by captain Rohit Sharma, is set to commence their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the formidable European team in New York on Wednesday. India enters this inaugural match following a dominant performance against Bangladesh in the warm-up match held on Saturday.

During a press conference, Dravid addressed a question from a journalist in Hindi. In his response, the Indian head coach incorporated the Urdu term "nazarandaaz."

"Iss format mein, ye format hi yehi hai ki aap kisi ko nazarandaaz ya lightly nahi le sakte (This format itself is such that you just cannot overlook anyone or take anyone lightly)," Dravid told reporters.

The outgoing head coach was filled with pride after using the Urdu word impressively. He gave himself a pat on the back, feeling pleased with his accomplishment. "Not bad," Dravid chuckled.

The 164-Test veteran has officially announced his departure after the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has stated that he will not be seeking reappointment for the position. Citing scheduling conflicts and personal obligations, he explained, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Unfortunately, just the kind of schedules [that are in place in international cricket] and where I find myself in this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply. Having said that, it's no different for me to be very honest. I don't see this anything particularly different or significant. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered, and that will not change."

