Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who started working at 6, couldn't afford sons' school fees, did B-grade film, one show changed life, now..

Meet man, NIT graduate, who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

'Waah, not bad': Rahul Dravid lauds himself for using Urdu word during presser ahead of IND vs IRE match - Watch

Top 5 best kitchen organisers of 2024

This actor may replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi, report claims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, NIT graduate, who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

Smriti Irani To Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Ministers Who Lost 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jailed Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Wins From Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat

Women's health: 8 foods to manage PCOS

8 interesting facts about Burj Khalifa

8 famous weapons used by Mughal army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Smriti Irani To Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Ministers Who Lost 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jailed Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Wins From Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat

Which Party Won How Many Seats In The Final Tally?

This actor may replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi, report claims

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner

This actress fell madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never found love, she then made history as..

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Waah, not bad': Rahul Dravid lauds himself for using Urdu word during presser ahead of IND vs IRE match - Watch

The outgoing head coach was filled with pride after using the Urdu word impressively.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

'Waah, not bad': Rahul Dravid lauds himself for using Urdu word during presser ahead of IND vs IRE match - Watch
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Dravid's eloquence was evident during the customary press conference prior to India's T20 World Cup match against Ireland. The team, under the guidance of Dravid and led by captain Rohit Sharma, is set to commence their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the formidable European team in New York on Wednesday. India enters this inaugural match following a dominant performance against Bangladesh in the warm-up match held on Saturday.

During a press conference, Dravid addressed a question from a journalist in Hindi. In his response, the Indian head coach incorporated the Urdu term "nazarandaaz."

"Iss format mein, ye format hi yehi hai ki aap kisi ko nazarandaaz ya lightly nahi le sakte (This format itself is such that you just cannot overlook anyone or take anyone lightly)," Dravid told reporters. 

The outgoing head coach was filled with pride after using the Urdu word impressively. He gave himself a pat on the back, feeling pleased with his accomplishment. "Not bad," Dravid chuckled.

The 164-Test veteran has officially announced his departure after the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has stated that he will not be seeking reappointment for the position. Citing scheduling conflicts and personal obligations, he explained, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Unfortunately, just the kind of schedules [that are in place in international cricket] and where I find myself in this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply. Having said that, it's no different for me to be very honest. I don't see this anything particularly different or significant. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered, and that will not change."

Also read| 'It's terrible...': Rashid Latif lashes out at Pakistan cricketers for hosting private dinner for 25 dollars

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner

Faridabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

From Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Here's what Ambani family wore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, watch

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Miracle was imminent', says Suresh Gopi after BJP makes inroads in Kerala

How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement