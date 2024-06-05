Twitter
Bollywood

This actor may replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi, report claims

After replacing Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan may replace Salman Khan in Prem Ki Shaadi.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Whenever filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan came together, they wrote history at the box office. The actor-director duo collaborated four times, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). 

Salman and Sooraj were collaborating for the director's upcoming directorial Prem Ki Shaadi. However, as per the media reports, Salman backed out from the film, as he isn't keen on doing romantic films at this phase of his career. So, Sooraj has started looking out for his new Prem, and he has found one. 

The actor who is most likely to replace Salman Khan as the new Prem is...

Kartik Aaryan, has impressed the masses, and even Sooraj Barjatya. As Pinkvilla reported, Sooraj has initiated conversations with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star for Prem Ki Shaadi. The portal quoted a source closely associated with the project, stating, “Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point of time.” The insider further revealed that one round of meeting has taken place, and more conversations will take place after the release of Chandu Champion on June 14.

The source further asserted that Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, "However, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture on the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by Mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place,” the insider informed.

If things fell into place, this would be the second time, when Kartik has replaced a superstar. Earlier, he replaced Akshay Kumar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is slated for Diwali 2024.

