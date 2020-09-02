Watch video: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaugther Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has often made headlines for her chic fashion sense, recently opened up about her struggle with anxiety and how she sought help through therapy to overcome it.

Navya is one of the co-founders of Aara Health, an online healthcare portal for women. A post on the official Instagram handle of the portal describes it as a "platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner."

Navya, who has taken it upon herself to raise awareness about mental health and normalise conversations, discussions around it, on Tuesday, spoke about how she dealt with anxiety. In the video shared on the organisation’s Instagram page, Navya, while talking about her own struggle with anxiety said that earlier, she would feel uncomfortable talking about going to therapy.

While in conversation with the co-founders of the organisation, Navya confessed that it her a while to even 'accept the fact that she needed to go to therapy'. "It took me about 3-4 sessions to really open up about things that were personal," Navya said.

She added that she came to know about 'self-awareness' only after going to therapy. "A lot of times I would feel anxious, experience anxiety because of outside factors but after doing therapy I think 80% of it was just in my head," she said in the video.

In the video Navya also stated how her life and her outlook towards the world previously has been negatively impacted because of being surrounded by negative people. She emphasised the importance of surrounding oneself with positive people.

"What really helped me stay consistent (with therapy) was to stay around people who really motivate me, make me feel good," Navya added.

"I think just talking about it (anxiety issues) is a step towards the right direction," Navya suggested during the video. She also mentioned that as people, we need to stop judging each other.

The post has been garnering a lot of attention online. It also attracted the attention of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya’s mother, who commented ‘Bravo’ on the video.

Navya has often been spotted with her mother Shweta and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan attednig several Bollywood funtions and events. She is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University. Recently, Shweta Bachchan had shared photos of Navya in robes attenidng her at-home graduation ceremony, which she could not attend in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.