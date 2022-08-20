Search icon
Anushka Sharma enjoys scooter ride with husband Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Virat Kohli drove the scooter while Anushka Sharma rode in the back in the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted on Saturday enjoying a scooter ride. Virat drove the scooter while Anushka rode in the back.

On his Instagram feed, renowned photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of the two.

Check out the video here:

Anushka Sharma, on Friday, dropped some adorable candid images of her sitting on a bench.

Taking to Instagram, the NH-1 actor shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "What`s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench.”

In the first picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench in a formal pose, donning a beige outfit and showcasing her left profile to the camera. In another picture, the Zero actor struck a casual pose while sitting on the bench. In the last picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute smile and flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

Soon after the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. Actor Vani Kapoor dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

Diana Penty commented, "So Lovely" ."You are the most beautiful person," a fan commented.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the `Jab Harry Met Sejal` actor is all set for her comeback. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

(Inputs from ANI)

 

