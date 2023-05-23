Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, watch viral video

Credit: ANI/Twitter

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers. In the pictures, he was seen greeting his fans outside the temple.

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit. He wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Bholenath". In the video, Akshay can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Baba Kedarnath temple today and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/0KLkYSF8Cz May 23, 2023

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. Later, he also worked in action films such as 'Mohra' and Jaanwar and romantic movies like Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, and Namastey London.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others. Earlier, he also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff- starrer Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist. On the personal front, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. (With inputs from ANI)

