Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at 60 after suffering cardiac arrest

Film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away at 60 on Thursday.

Film producer Nitin Manmohan has passed away in Mumbai as per reports. He was 60. Earlier in the month, Manmohan had to be rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai for over three weeks. He breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Nitin Manmohan has been at the hospital since December 3. His condition was initially stable but his health deteriorated in the last few days. As per reports, he had been on ventilator for the past 15 days. His friend and producer Kaleem Khan confirmed the news of his death to Etimes on Thursday morning.

Etimes also reported that Nitin Manmohan's son Soham, who stays in Dubai, had flown down to India on November 3 and has constantly at the hospital over the last two months. Earlier this month, his daughter Prachi had confirmed to the portal that he remained critical and had not regained consciousness since his heart attack. Actor Akshaye Khanna was among the first celebs from Bollywood to reach out to the family as per reports. He had worked with the producer on films like Deewangee and Gali Gali Chor Hai

Nitin Manmohan started his film career in 1986 with the Zeenat Aman-starrer Baat Ban Jaaye. In his long career in Bollywood, he produced films like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Dus, and Ready among others. The last film he produced was the 2012 release Bhoot Returns. He also directed the 1997 film Prithvi, which strred Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. His father Manmohan was a noted actor, who appeared in films like Shaheed, Upkar, Aradhana, and Kranti among others.