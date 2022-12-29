Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at 60 after suffering cardiac arrest

Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for films like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, and Ready, has passed away at 60.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at 60 after suffering cardiac arrest
Film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away at 60 on Thursday.

Film producer Nitin Manmohan has passed away in Mumbai as per reports. He was 60. Earlier in the month, Manmohan had to be rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai for over three weeks. He breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Nitin Manmohan has been at the hospital since December 3. His condition was initially stable but his health deteriorated in the last few days. As per reports, he had been on ventilator for the past 15 days. His friend and producer Kaleem Khan confirmed the news of his death to Etimes on Thursday morning.

Etimes also reported that Nitin Manmohan's son Soham, who stays in Dubai, had flown down to India on November 3 and has constantly at the hospital over the last two months. Earlier this month, his daughter Prachi had confirmed to the portal that he remained critical and had not regained consciousness since his heart attack. Actor Akshaye Khanna was among the first celebs from Bollywood to reach out to the family as per reports. He had worked with the producer on films like Deewangee and Gali Gali Chor Hai

Nitin Manmohan started his film career in 1986 with the Zeenat Aman-starrer Baat Ban Jaaye. In his long career in Bollywood, he produced films like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Dus, and Ready among others. The last film he produced was the 2012 release Bhoot Returns. He also directed the 1997 film Prithvi, which strred Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. His father Manmohan was a noted actor, who appeared in films like Shaheed, Upkar, Aradhana, and Kranti among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.