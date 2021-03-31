Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela's extravagant red carpet look is worth more than Rs 35 Lakh

The Bollywood diva, who recently attended an awards night, walked the red carpet in a shimmering crimson shade Monisha Jaising gown.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 05:02 PM IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela who is best known for her acting skills and dynamic fashion statements has once again managed to leave us in awe of her. 

The Bollywood diva, who recently attended an awards night, walked the red carpet in a shimmering crimson shade Monisha Jaising halter neck fishtail gown, with satin wraparounds on her neckline and waist that looked just magnificent.

Urvashi's award night ensemble was completed with accessories like bracelets and rings which teamed with a clutch that completed her overall look, which took grand total of the actress's entire look go beyond Rs 35 lakh. 

The look that Urvashi Rautela sported was conceptualised by stylist Tushar Kapoor, who said "Styling someone like Bollywood's young superstar, Urvashi Rautela, for something as big as Filmfare I find it surreal, exciting, and scary. To be honest such a tremendous response was absolutely unexpected. When you get into it, it is totally a different thing. You're kind of putting one foot in front of the other, but now, for it to be out and so well received, it's pretty tremendous. Urvashi Rautela wore a crimson gown by Monisha Jaising for Filmfare, the gown costs Rs 70 thousand, and the jewellery itself costs around Rs 34 Lakh. The clutch that completed the look costs Rs 30 thousand". 

Take a look at her photos here: 

The actress was last seen in the music video 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' and 'Teri Load Ve' this year and before that Urvashi played the lead role in 'Virgin Bhanupriya'. She has also done films like 'Sanam Re', 'Mr. Airavata', 'Singh Saab the Great', and many more. The actress has given us some great music videos like 'LoveDose', 'Gal Ban Gayi', 'Ek Diamond Da Haar', and many more.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in 2021’s most awaited cop-action-thriller web series 'Inspector Avinash' produced alongside Randeep Hooda. The actress is also excited for her international music collaboration 'Versace' with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. 

