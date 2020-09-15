Twinkle Khanna pens an emotional note for son Aarav as he turns 18

Counting on the things that she has learned over the years, Khanna wrote, "I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room."

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish to son Aarav as the star kid ringed in his 18th birthday. "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy," wrote `Mrs. Funnybones` as she penned down an emotional note that chronicled the bond she shares with her son who has turned 18.

Counting on the things that she has learned over the years, Khanna wrote, "All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room."

"But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali," added the `Mela` actor.

Concluding on emotional note, Twinkle said that she is already missing the little boy Aarav was and added, "I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers."Along with the special birthday note, the `Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai` star shared a glimpse of the family birthday celebration that featured Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and the birthday boy-- Aarav-- along with sister Nitara. The sweet picture captured all of them as they all donned a makeshift moustache.