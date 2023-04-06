Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tiger vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer YRF Spy Universe film

Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's film Tiger vs Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Tiger vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer YRF Spy Universe film
Credit: Twitter

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand may come on board to direct Tiger vs Pathaan. As per a source, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra is entrusting Siddharth to helm the hugely anticipated action spectacle Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two giants of Indian cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

"Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," the source said.

The source added, "YRF's war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster."

The film will reportedly go on floors in 2024. Talking about YRF's spy-universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. Later, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai. He is now all set to come up with Tiger 3 this Diwali. SRK, on the other hand, was recently seen headlining Yash Raj Films' blockbuster Pathaan, which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan.

SRK will also share screen space with Salman in Tiger 3. During an Instagram Live last year, Shah Rukh confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3. The actor had said, "It's great fun working with him. It`s always very nice.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.