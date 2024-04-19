Twitter
Bollywood

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, then went bankrupt, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk for survival, is now..

Sushil Kumar won a huge amount of money which could have impacted his life positively, but he, unfortunately, could not make good use of it and went bankrupt. In 2020, in a Facebook message, Sushil Kumar shared his tragic life story with the world.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati soon. With registrations for the show starting soon, many people are now excited about participating in it and changing their fortunes. Today, we will tell you about one of the show winners who won it all but then tragically lost it and went bankrupt. We are talking about Sushil Kumar who won Rs 5 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati 5 in 2011. 

Sushil Kumar won a huge amount of money which could have impacted his life positively, but he, unfortunately, could not make good use of it and went bankrupt. In 2020, in a Facebook message, Sushil Kumar shared his tragic life story with the world. 

Sushil Kumar said that he was cheated on by a lot of people as soon as he won Rs 5 crore on KBC 5. He mentioned that he got active in charity but he was duped by a lot of people. 

In a long Facebook post, Sushil Kumar wrote, "After KBC, I became a philanthropist, who was addicted to 'secret donations' and would attend about 50 thousand events in a month. Due to this, a lot of times, people cheated on me, which I got to know only later after the donations were made. Due to this, my relationship with my wife was slowly worsening. She would often say that I didn't know how to differentiate between the right and wrong people and that I wasn't concerned about the future. We would often fight over this."

Sushil shared that when he went bankrupt people stopped calling him to events and cast him out. 

"And now, how did I become bankrupt...? You will find the story a little 'filmy'. While I was strolling one day, a journalist from an English newspaper called me. While everything was going fine, suddenly he asked me something which left me irritated, so I randomly told him that all my money was exhausted and I had two cows and was surviving by selling milk and earning some money off it. And after that, all of you must be aware of the impact of that news. Soon after, all those who I was surrounded with, cornered themselves. I wasn't invited to events and that's when I got some time to think about what should I do next,” Sushil wrote. 

Sharing further details about how he got addicted to alcohol and smoking, Sushil said, "Due to the nature of my business, I came in contact with a few boys studying media in Jamia Millia, those studying at IIMC, their seniors and also a few others who were studying research in JNU. I also got introduced to some theatre artists. However, when these students and artists would talk about a subject, I would feel intimidated and realised that I didn't know much about other topics or subjects. Slowly, I got addicted to alcohol and smoking, in addition to other addictions. whenever I stayed in Delhi for a week, I indulged in drinking and smoking with seven different groups. I found their talks attractive. In their company, I started taking media very lightly." 

Sushil Kumar may have won it all when he participated in KBC but he lost his way. However, with a determination to better himself, Sushil Kumar is now on the path to success again. He is currently working as a teacher and is also concentrating on his work as an environmentalist. Sushil Kumar had also shifted his focus on films and tried entering Bollywood but his efforts were not fruitful. 

