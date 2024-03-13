This film was rejected by Hrithik, Aamir, Saif, took 9 years to make, became box office disaster, earned only...

Anurag Kashyap took nine years to make Bombay Velvet. It was mounted on a big budget, but the film was not only rejected by the biggest Bollywood actors, but it also became the biggest flop of the director and Ranbir Kapoor.

Hits and flops are part of the film industry. Every year Bollywood produces some record-breaking blockbusters and also delivers some mega box office disasters as well. However, here we're talking about the film that almost took nine years in the making. Due to its high cost, it was considered one of the costliest films of the year. A lot was riding on this film. This gangster drama was expected to become a highlight in director and actor's career. But after its release, the movie became the biggest box office disaster of director Anurag Kashyap and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, we're talking about Bombay Velvet (2015).

Based on author Gyan Prakash’s book, Mumbai Fables, Bombay Velvet chronicles the story of how the city became a metropolis. The Bombay of the 1950s and ’60s was recreated in Sri Lanka. Anurag now plans to release it in May next year. In an old interview with DNA, Anurag revealed "Bombay Velvet was expensive from the beginning. It is the most tight-budget film of my career. it's a Rs 300 crore movie that we have made into Rs 90 crore. I wanted someone who was not only a good actor, but also made it possible for me to raise that kind of money." Anurag started work on Bombay Velvet in 2006, and Ranbir wasn't always the first choice for the film

Anurag Kashyap revealed that before Ranbir Kapoor, he approached superstars for the film, but they all rejected the film. Anurag said, "My first choice when I wrote the film in 2006 was Saif Ali Khan. From there it went to Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. This film has gone around before landing with Ranbir Kapoor. We also tried to make it with Ranveer Singh but we could raise only Rs 40 to 50 crore.” After the success of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir became one of the most bankable stars, and thus Anurag signed Ranbir for this film

Mounted on a large scale, made with a reported budget of Rs 115 crore, the film only earned Rs 23.71 crore in India, and Rs 11.54 crore overseas. Bombay Velvet was declared box office disaster after it grossed only Rs 43.20 crores. To date, Bombay Velvet is the biggest flop of Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap.

