This actor performed at Marathi natak pandal, worked as editor, debut film grossed Rs 480 crore, left Bollywood, now...

Omi Vaidya, an American actor of Indian descent has worked with Steeve Carrel in The Office, and he made his Bollywood debut with all-time blockbuster 3 Idiots.

Stardom is a subjective concept. Some actors strive for years to earn it, and a few lucky gain fame and success overnight. Today we will discuss an actor who gained overnight stardom with his debut Bollywood film. No, we are not talking about Hrithik Roshan. This actor's debut film was a bigger blockbuster than Hrithik's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Interestingly, this actor made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role, and his first movie started the Rs 200-crore club in Bollywood.

The actor whose debut movie earned Rs 200 crore in India is...

Omi Vaidya. Yes, this actor's Bollywood debut film, Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009), grossed Rs 274 crores in India and grossed Rs 186 crores overseas, taking a worldwide gross of Rs 480 crores. In Rajkumar Hirani-directed, Omi played Chatur Ramalingam (The Silencer), a Uganda-born student of Tamil descent who believes in rote memorisation and takes memory-enhancing pills.

Omi Vaidya's origins

Born on January 10, 1982, in California, US, Omi is an American actor of Indian descent. Omi's native place in India is Goa, and while growing up he used to visit Mumbai quite often

Omi's humble beginning as an actor

While speaking to Wayback Machine, Omi revealed that at the age of six, he started acting in Marathi Mandal nataks and some English plays in the US. Omi learned more about acting in high school and that's when he developed an interest in films as a career. Omi went to NYU film school and learned filmmaking, editing, and acting. After graduating with honours from NYU, Omi went back to Los Angeles and started auditioning for roles in T.V. serials and films.

After graduation, Omi began to work as an editor. He acted in brief roles in TV programs and commercials. After receiving a small role in Arrested Development, he was asked to audition for the role of Sadiq for The Office by the same casting director, and he was seen in two episodes of the iconic sitcom.

Omi's breakthrough with 3 Idiots

In 2009, Omi made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. His character gained recognition from critics and the masses. In an interview, Omi said that at the premiere, before the film no one recognised him, and he felt bad about it. However, after the movie ended, it was difficult for him to even get out of the theatre. "I have been enamoured by the love and appreciation I have received from the audience. Today, when I go out on the streets, people come and shake hands with me. It feels nice," Omi said.

Omi's short stint with Bollywood

After 3 Idiots, Omi was seen in Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Desi Boyz, Players, Jodi Breakers, and Blackmail. However, Omi noticed that he was getting similar roles, and was 'kind of' stereotyped. Thus he stepped away from Bollywood and did the web series Metro Park. He was also seen in US-Bangladeshi Joint Production, MR-9 : Do or Die.

Where is Omi now?

Omi also became a director and made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaichya Gavat Marathi Bol. The movie was released on January 19, 2024.