The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri feels Boycott Bollywood campaign is ‘extremely good’

The boycott Bollywood campaign has been grabbing headlines for the last few days. People have been criticising specific Bollywood superstars on a variety of grounds. Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, recently stated in an interview that the "Boycott Bollywood campaign is extremely good" and has been vocal about a number of issues affecting the Hindi film industry.

The boycott Bollywood trend, according to Vivek Agnihotri, is "showing the frustration" of people with the kinds of films Bollywood is providing to them. Agnihotri had previously criticised Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and other celebrities. Additionally, he states that "the end result will be very positive."

Vivek recently told Deccan Herald about his opinion on boycott Bollywood trend, “It’s a complex issue, and calling for a boycott is fundamentally an individual thing. I feel the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign is extremely good as it shows people’s frustration with the kind of films that Bollywood is producing, and its end result will be very positive.”

In addition, in response to the question of whether the boycott of Bollywood is a "planned attack by the right-wing machinery," Vivek Agnihotri was quoted saying by the publication, “I don’t think so. It’s more of a cultural revolt against Bollywood than a political one.”

He further said, “Kashmiri Muslims, Bengalis, South Indians have problems with Bollywood because of their bad representation. Bollywood makes fun of the middle class who are their buyers, and they think people are dumb. Unlike South Indian film stars, Bollywood are not connected with people, and they behave as if they are ‘Gods’. The subject of South Indian, Marathi, Bengali, Odia and other cinema resonate with the masses.”

When questioned whether he sees himself as a part of Bollywood, Vivek Agnihotri replied, “No, I’m not.”