Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya performed well on Sunday and put up a good score at the first weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's family entertainer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) completed the first weekend on a good note. The movie that took a decent start, grew stronger on positive word-of-mouth, and scored double-digit on Sunday.

The early estimates of Sunday's collections are here. As Sacnilk reported, TBMAUJ minted Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday. The movie released on February 9, collected Rs 6.70 crore on Friday, Rs 9.65 crore on Saturday, and Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday, taking the first weekend domestic collection to 26.85 crores.

When worldwide collections are considered, till Saturday, the movie has Rs 32.50 crores. With Sunday's domestic collection, the film has grossed 42.50 crores. With Sunday's worldwide collection data, it is expected that the movie will close the first weekend in the range of Rs 42-49 crores. As per this calculation, Shahid, Kriti's movie is inches away from breaching Rs 50 crore worldwide. However, the main test for the film begins on Monday. Shahid-Kriti's film needs to earn decent in this make or break Monday, only then we can expect that the movie will sustain in the weekdays.

Helmed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). Produced by Maddock Films, the romantic comedy also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in key roles and has opened to positive reviews from the audience.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to review Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. The actress heaped praise on the film and the performances of the leads. On her Instagram stories, Mira shared a still from the film of Shahid and Kriti, writing, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end. (sic)”. Reviewing the lead actors’ performances, she wrote, “@kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.” She also added, “Watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting. (sic).”