Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating? Unseen video appears to show actors kissing at New Year party in Goa

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly spent New Year together in Goa

It seems that 2023 has begun with Bollywood finding a new actor-couple. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly spend the New Year together in Goa. A video posted by a restaurant from the beach state appears to show the rumoured couple hugging and kissing at the stroke of midnight. The video, which has since gone viral, has fans talking about this new rumoured couple.

A video, posted on Reddit, appears to show Vijay and Tamannaah at a club in Goa. While their faces are not clear in part of the video, it does show the two sharing a hug in the backdrop of New Year fireworks. The second part of the video shows a hazy pan shot where the two actors appear to be kissing. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Wow they're really open, guess they don't plan on keeping their relationship hidden.” Another comment read, “I am happy for them, these two talented people make a really good couple.”

Tamannah and Vijay were spotted in the outfits they have on in the video in other videos shot by fans and posted online around New Year ’s Eve. The actor separately posted pictures and videos from the party but did not share a frame in their posts on social media.

Neither Vijay, nor Tamannaah have commented on the matter so far though. Vijay and Tamannaah had been spotted at the Mumbai airport a few days ago. As per reports, the two flew out to Goa together to celebrate New Year. Vijay had even visited Tamannaah at her residence on December 21, her birthday.

Vijay was last seen in the Netflix film Darlings, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. The film received critical acclaim and Vijay’s performance was praised in particular. Tamannaah, on the other hand, was seen in two films recently – Babli Bouncer and Plan A, Plan B.