Taapsee Pannu celebrates Holi with Mathias Boe after their reported wedding, netizens spot 'sindoor' on her forehead

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest tomorrow

IIT Kharagpur creates National Digital Library for students, here's how you can avail the unique facility

This film's OTT rights cost more than Animal-Dunki's combined budgets; cast fees alone is Rs 150 crore, VFX budget is...

Kangana Ranaut row: BJP hits back at Congress after Supriya Shrinate's 'derogatory remarks' on actress

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kharagpur creates National Digital Library for students, here's how you can avail the unique facility

Kangana Ranaut row: BJP hits back at Congress after Supriya Shrinate's 'derogatory remarks' on actress

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

5 Bollywood stars who married again without getting divorced

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI vs Gujarat Titans

10 foods to lower uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Taapsee Pannu celebrates Holi with Mathias Boe after their reported wedding, netizens spot 'sindoor' on her forehead

This film's OTT rights cost more than Animal-Dunki's combined budgets; cast fees alone is Rs 150 crore, VFX budget is...

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu celebrates Holi with Mathias Boe after their reported wedding, netizens spot 'sindoor' on her forehead

Taapsee Pannu celebrated Holi with her reported husband Mathias Boe, and netizens spotted a sindoor-like tika on her forehead.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe celebrating Holi with their friends (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Holi, Taapsee Pannu was spotted celebrating the festival with her friends and reported husband Mathias Boe. One of her friends shared the photo from the celebration on Instagram, and netizens spotted a sindoor-like tika on Taapsee's forehead. As News18 reported, Taapsee secretly got married to Mathias Boe on March 23, in an intimate ceremony at Udaipur. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be shared by the actress. 

On the occasion of Holi, Monday, March 25, Taapsee celebrated the festival of colours with Mathew and her friends, including her Blurr co-star Abhilash Thapliyal. In the photo shared by the actor, Taapsee and Mathias were seen posing with her sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of friends. The group was drenched in the colours of the festival as they posed for a group selfie. The adorable photo caught everyone’s attention. Fans took to the comments section and pointed out that Taapsee was sporting a sindoor-like tika. Sharing the photo, Abhilash captioned, "Humari toh Holi (in Hindi)."

Here's the photo

As soon as the photo was shared several netizens pointed out the sindoor-like tika on Taapsee's forehead. A netizen wrote, "Arrey sindur Taapse mam." Another netizen wrote, "yeh @taapsee ki maang kaun bhar gaya bhai." An internet user wrote, "Tapssee mam ki shadi ho gayi hame aaj pata chala." 

Taapsee Pannu got secretly married to Mathias Boe? 

A source confirmed News18 about Taapsee's wedding to Mathias Boe. The portal quoted the source that informed, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.” On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Dhananjay? JNUSU first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades

Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on Holika Dahan

Meet man, gifted shares worth over Rs 50000000 to 5 people, once borrowed money for train tickets, he is…

India's highest grossing film franchise has earned Rs 2900 crore with 4 blockbusters; not Baahubali, Cop Universe, Dhoom

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement