Taapsee Pannu celebrates Holi with Mathias Boe after their reported wedding, netizens spot 'sindoor' on her forehead

Taapsee Pannu celebrated Holi with her reported husband Mathias Boe, and netizens spotted a sindoor-like tika on her forehead.

On the occasion of Holi, Taapsee Pannu was spotted celebrating the festival with her friends and reported husband Mathias Boe. One of her friends shared the photo from the celebration on Instagram, and netizens spotted a sindoor-like tika on Taapsee's forehead. As News18 reported, Taapsee secretly got married to Mathias Boe on March 23, in an intimate ceremony at Udaipur. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be shared by the actress.

On the occasion of Holi, Monday, March 25, Taapsee celebrated the festival of colours with Mathew and her friends, including her Blurr co-star Abhilash Thapliyal. In the photo shared by the actor, Taapsee and Mathias were seen posing with her sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of friends. The group was drenched in the colours of the festival as they posed for a group selfie. The adorable photo caught everyone’s attention. Fans took to the comments section and pointed out that Taapsee was sporting a sindoor-like tika. Sharing the photo, Abhilash captioned, "Humari toh Holi (in Hindi)."

Here's the photo

As soon as the photo was shared several netizens pointed out the sindoor-like tika on Taapsee's forehead. A netizen wrote, "Arrey sindur Taapse mam." Another netizen wrote, "yeh @taapsee ki maang kaun bhar gaya bhai." An internet user wrote, "Tapssee mam ki shadi ho gayi hame aaj pata chala."

Taapsee Pannu got secretly married to Mathias Boe?

A source confirmed News18 about Taapsee's wedding to Mathias Boe. The portal quoted the source that informed, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.” On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.