'Sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen': Alia Bhatt treats with childhood photos on Shaheen Bhatt's birthday

It's Shaheen Bhatt's birthday today and the social media pages are flooded with wishes from her near and dear ones. The writer is also Alia Bhatt's older sibling and they make for cutest sisters duo ever. Today, on the occasion of Shaheen's birthday, the Kalank actor took to her Instagram page and shared childhood photos with her sister. In the first photo, both are seen enjoying their time at the beach with Shaheen all smiles and Alia showing her cute grumpy face.

While in another photo, Shaheen is pushing Alia while on a stroller and show how their sibling bond is eternal. With these photos, Alia penned a heartfelt note which is worth reading. She wrote, "Now here’s that moment where I’m struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sister's birthday... I type I cancel I type I cancel... and the reason I do that is (well for starters I’m not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense... The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybe our knees..."

Alia further wrote, "So anyway... Sir... You’re the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I’m glad we’ve had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of London! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yodle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :) Oh and happy birthday"

Check it out below:

Soni Razdan also wished her daughter Shaheen beautifully. She shared her latest photo with a caption stating, "Happy Birthday, Shaheen. You are a force and a phenomenon all by yourself. You always have been. You came into this world with energy and a fierce appetite for life ... which only seems to have grown stronger. As you bring in your birthday just days before you release your book all I can say is that the power you hold within you is fiercer and stronger than ever. Take it and fly. Wish you all the best darling. I don’t know what I would do without all your wise words of advice whenever I need them ... and without your love and care that is such a constant in my life. Love you to the moon and all around the universe and back."

Take a look:

Happy Birthday, Shaheen Bhatt!