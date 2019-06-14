'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan leaves Mrunal Thakur blushing in the new still from 'Jugraafiya' song

Mrunal Thakur, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Love Sonia is all set to be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. Though we couldn't get to see more of her in the trailer, the actor definitely has a meaty role in the film. Today, the first song from Super 30 is all set to be out and it's titled 'Jugraafiya'. The love ballad is picturised on the leads Hrithik and Mrunal.

Today, both Hrithik and Mrunal took to their social media pages and shared a still from the song which is too cute to miss. In the still, Hrithik as Anand Kumar is seen giving a note to Mrunal while she is blushing and looking pretty in an orange salwar suit. Looks like she has won something as Mrunal is seen donning a medal too. Hrithik tweeted the still stating, "#Jugraafiya Song out today #Super30", while Mrunal tweeted, "Dil ke mohalle mein sunyai degi pukaar!#Jugraafiya out today"

Check out the still below:

'Jugraafiya' is crooned by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal. Talking about the track, the veteran singer stated to Bombay Times, "I have always enjoyed singing romantic numbers, but the way Jugraphiya brings back the essence of newfound love, it will be a fresh song for the season. Singing for Hrithik has always been super special. It is an exciting feeling to bring back love to the screen with Shreya, who has given me a company with this fun-filled rendition. I had an amazing time singing this track."

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to release on July 12, 2019.