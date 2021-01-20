Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as kid, here's what she said

Sunny Leone, who is currently shooting her upcoming series 'Anamika' which will stream on MX Player, recently opened up about being bullied as a kid.

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Sunny revealed that some of the bullying that she was subjected to as a kid, carried on throughout her life, adding, it's not a great feeling.

She told TOI, "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are. There was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and face and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."

She further added, "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there."

Sunny also stated that bullying is a circle and it goes around and urged that people should make a conscious effort to stop that cycle.

She said, "Bullying is like a circle, it goes around So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand. Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop."

As someone who has kept herself busy between work and fulfilling mom duties, Sunny, during the interview also divulged that she has 'separation anxiety' while leaving her children for work.

Sunny stated to ETimes, "I am having three children and working. The work schedules not easy at all, as they are getting older, it becomes even more difficult to leave because I think they're fine, but I think I have more separation anxiety and I miss them more, maybe than me because they're so busy playing and having fun and usually if I am not home then."

Talking about her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny further shared, "Daniel makes a point to try and be as home as much as possible. Luckily for us, our offices across the street so he's able to come back and forth, and letting go, is very very difficult, because, because of the pandemic. We have become so attached to our children and our children have become so attached to us."

The Jism 2 actor concluded by stating, "So that's been, it's been difficult but we kind of have the schedule, pretty good right now where I either spend time with them in the mornings or the evenings, but they definitely get their mommy time and I get my children time."