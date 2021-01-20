Sunny Leone reveals having 'separation anxiety' while leaving her children for work

Sunny Leone is someone who keeps herself busy by working back-to-back and fulfilling mommy duties. The actor will next be seen in a web series titled Anamika by Vikram Bhatt. Sunny has been sharing several BTS moments on her Instagram page in which she is seen performing action-packed stunts and more. Now, during a recent interaction, Leone was asked about how she balances between her personal and professional lives.

Sunny stated to ETimes, "I am having three children and working. The work schedules not easy at all, as they are getting older, it becomes even more difficult to leave because I think they're fine, but I think I have more separation anxiety and I miss them more, maybe than me because they're so busy playing and having fun and usually if I am not home then."

Talking about her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny further shared, "Daniel makes a point to try and be as home as much as possible. Luckily for us, our offices across the street so he's able to come back and forth, and letting go, is very very difficult, because, because of the pandemic. We have become so attached to our children and our children have become so attached to us."

The Jism 2 actor concluded by stating, "So that's been, it's been difficult but we kind of have the schedule, pretty good right now where I either spend time with them in the mornings or the evenings, but they definitely get their mommy time and I get my children time."