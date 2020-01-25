'Street Dancer 3D' vs 'Panga' box office collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's film fades in front of Varun Dhawan starrer

It was a battle between Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill starrer Panga at the box office and as day 1 stands, Varun and Shraddha's film came out one top by a huge margin. The average collections for day 1 for Street Dancer 3D were 9.50 crore net which was still less than ABCD 2 which had released a few years back.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film did not fare well at bigger multiplexes but did a decent business in some mass pockets with the maximum collection for the film coming in from Mumbai and South as these markets are traditionally better for dance-centric films. As for North India, the film's been a dud so far with ABCD 2 being probably the only dance film to manage some decent collections over the years.

It will be interesting to assess the film's growth on Saturday and Sunday which also is Republic Day. The film should be able to get a boost. Kangana's Panga, on the other hand, has fallen flat as day one stands, in comparison to Street Dancer 3D with a business of around 2 crore net. The film's earning reportedly suffered because of getting caught in the middle of Varun Dhawan's film and Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will need to at least double its collections on Saturday but even after that, the film would not be able to earn more than 4 crore net on day one.