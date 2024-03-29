Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's frosty glare aimed at Gautam Gambhir sets internet on fire ahead of RCB vs KKR showdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

Wives of Indian politicians who rose to power

7 ways to stop excessive  sweating in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Without naming anyone, Sonu Sood came in support of Hardik Pandya, after the player got booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL match. He wrote, "I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 05:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Sonu Sood- Hardik Pandya (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of cricketers and urged fans to respect the players, who have made the country proud. Sonu’s comments come after cricketer Hardik Pandya, who took the captaincy baton for Mumbai Indians from former captain Rohit Sharma, faced a massive backlash from fans. Since assuming the role of captain, Pandya has faced heavy trolling and even been booed by cricket enthusiasts in the stadium during IPL 2024 matches.

Without naming any player, Sonu took to X (formerly called Twitter), and wrote: “We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them.”

“It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes,” he added.

Here's the post of Sonu Sood in the support of Hardik Pandya

After assuming the captaincy, Mumbai Indians, led by Pandya, who previously played for Gujarat Titans, suffered a defeat in their second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sonu Sood to make his directorial debut with his next film

Sonu Sood is all set to entertain his fans once again with his upcoming movie Fateh. After the film's first look poster, now the actor has dropped an intriguing teaser of the film leaving fans excited for the film. On March 16, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram and dropped a thrilling teaser of his upcoming film Fateh. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Aa Raha Hoon #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!” The teaser offers a glimpse into the thrilling world of cybercrime. What stands out is the film’s tagline 'Never Underestimate A Nobody'. It also gave a glimpse into the action-packed avatar of Sonu Sood and showed Jacqueline Fernandez behind the computers. Fateh will be released in cinemas this year. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Pause your day and watch these bears enjoying a swanky swan boat ride

Meet Bollywood's glamour girl, who gave India's first ever bold photoshoot, then quit films, moved to Pakistan due to...

DNA TV Show: Analysis on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in liquor policy case

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement