Sonam Bajwa said no to kissing scenes in Bollywood because she was scared: 'Is Punjab going to be okay with it?'

Sonam Bajwa said she was 'scared' to kiss on screen and refused to do so in Bollywood films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Sonam Bajwa has a no-kissing rule for Bollywood

Sonam Bajwa is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the Punjabi fiilm industry currently. The actress has also worked in a handful of films down south and Hindi as well. However, recently Sonam revealed in an interview that she had a few conditions she laid down while talkin about roles in Bollywood films.

Sonam, 33, has appeared in some of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time. However, her appearances in Bollywood have been limited to dance numbers and cameos in just a couple of films – namely Bala and Street Dancer 3D.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Sonam said, "In Bollywood, I said no to a couple of things because I said, is Punjab going to be okay with it? Because we have that mentality that families should be okay, families should be watching. I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought how are people going to respond to it? How are these people who have made me who I am today, are they going to relate to it? Are they going to understand this is for the script? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?"

Sonam had earlier revealed that back in 2006, she had auditioned for the lead role in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om as well, but eventually Deepika Padukone pipped her for that role and made her Bollywood debut. Sonam went on to make her film debut in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best of Luck.

She is currently starring in Godday Godday Chaa alongside Tania. The film, which released in theatres on May 26, has been a box office success, earning over Rs 5 crore in its opening weekend. Sonam will be next seen on screen alongside Gippy Grewal in Carry On Jatta 3.

