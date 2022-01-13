Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha chants Gayatri Mantra for injured bird – Watch adorable video

Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty's two-year-old daughter, recently prayed for a wounded bird that was found in their garden. Samisha and Shilpa can be heard in a video repeating the Gayatri Mantra for the bird to recover. Shilpa informed her Instagram followers that the bird was later rescued by Peta India.

Samisha was standing in the garden area with her back to the camera when Shilpa asked her, "Samisha are you praying, praying for the birdie to get better? Did the Birdie get a boo boo?" Samisha pointed towards the injured bird and said, "Birdie boo boo."

Samisha appeared concerned and pointed towards the bird saying, "Birdie die!" Shilpa then knelt beside her daughter and told her, "No baby, birdie is not dying yet. She will be better." The camera then panned to show us the bird. "Are you praying for the birdie to get better? Get well soon birdie, get well soon,"

Shilpa stated this as she and her daughter both folded their hands in prayer.

As Samisha moved backwards, the actor began chanting "Om, Om Sai Ram." Shilpa noticed her and asked as to why she was walking away. Samisha was merely looking for a place to sit down, she soon realised. Samisha then sat down and began singing the Gayatri Mantra with her palms folded.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on her Instagram, "Kids truly have the purest hearts. It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion and empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown-ups. Thank you, @petaindia, for rescuing the injured baby raven.

On February 15, 2020, Shilpa gave birth to Samisha through surrogacy. Shilpa explained that she chose surrogacy after experiencing miscarriages.