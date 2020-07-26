Shekhar Kapur tells AR Rahman 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood', his reply will win you over

Shekhar Kapur told AR Rahman that 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood', and Rahman's mature reply is sure to win people over

AR Rahman has been in news after the 'Dil Bechara' music composer spoke up about facing gangism in Bollywood in a recent interview. He now had a Twitter exchange with Shekhar Kapur on the same topic. Kapur told Rahman 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood'.

Shekhar Kapur shared the interview and wrote to Rahman, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle .."

Rahman had a mature reply, which also cleared that he was hurt about losing out on work, but it doesn't matter anymore. WIth a smiley emoji, Rahman tweeted his reply as, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do."

Here's the exchange:

You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle .. pic.twitter.com/V148vJccss — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 26, 2020

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020

In the same interview, AR Rahman had stated that even director Mukesh Chhabra was asked not to approach him. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut has been claiming that gangism could have led to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020. 'Dil Bechara' was the last movie the actor ever shot for.