Shekhar Kapur tells AR Rahman 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood', his reply will win you over

Headlines

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

7 weight loss tips without exercise

10 superfoods for managing thyroid hormonal balance

Top-5: Most ODI WC runs by an active wicket- keeper batter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shekhar Kapur tells AR Rahman 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood', his reply will win you over

Shekhar Kapur told AR Rahman that 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood', and Rahman's mature reply is sure to win people over

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

AR Rahman has been in news after the 'Dil Bechara' music composer spoke up about facing gangism in Bollywood in a recent interview. He now had a Twitter exchange with Shekhar Kapur on the same topic. Kapur told Rahman 'Oscar is kiss of death in Bollywood'.

Shekhar Kapur shared the interview and wrote to Rahman, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle .."

Rahman had a mature reply, which also cleared that he was hurt about losing out on work, but it doesn't matter anymore. WIth a smiley emoji, Rahman tweeted his reply as, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do."

Here's the exchange:

In the same interview, AR Rahman had stated that even director Mukesh Chhabra was asked not to approach him. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut has been claiming that gangism could have led to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020. 'Dil Bechara' was the last movie the actor ever shot for.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This husband-wife duo started earning Rs 2.2 crore per month with Ratan Tata’s help; company net worth is…

When Mahira Khan opened up on her divorce with Ali Askari: 'Was a very painful and difficult time...'

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE