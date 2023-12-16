Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Suhana Khan groove together at Ambani school's annual function

Aishwarya Rai can be seen dancing next to Suhana Khan while Amitabh Bachchan can be seen grooving behind her. Later, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh also join them and start dancing with them.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs were seen grooving together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual and the video of them is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Aishwarya can be seen dancing next to Suhana Khan while Amitabh Bachchan can be seen grooving behind her. Later, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh also join them and start dancing with them. The video has been shared by one of the fan pages with the caption, " all favourites together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day function."

Watch viral video:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on Friday, was seen delivering a spectacular performance at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day. She was looking adorable, Aishwarya Rai, Agastya Nanda and others cheered for her.

The video of her is going viral on social media, however, what caught everyone’s attention was her new hairstyle. Social media users called her cute, and said that she looks better in this new hairstyle.